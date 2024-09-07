42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
———
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Nathaniel Butschie, 3840 Applegate Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).
Bradley Wayne Nolen, 119 Burley Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.
Ryan Douglas Larison, 2909 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Samuel Leeds Pfeiffer, 313 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Dionne V. Winfrey, 405 S. Highland Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).
Eric Shane Quinones, 413 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.
Franklin Jerome Holdbrook, 911 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.
Kevon Kelley, 710 Liberty Ave., Apt 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.
Roy King, 6941 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct); and one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Dan Howell Templin, 1214 Vandeveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew Andrew Hampton, 6609 Karincrest Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of harassment with bodily substance.
Holly Powell, 2 Flagler Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
Jaylon T. Hill, 2013 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary J. Adams, 1979 Williams St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Ronald Patrick Webb, 716 E. Main St., Trotwood; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).
Nicholas Jack George, 8786 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animal.
Jobe E. Shearer, 5263 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Demetrius Mickel Howard, 1910 Brookeside St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).
Kevin S. Chesnut, 351 Liberty Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone.
Thomas A. Cecil, II, 2829 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
Bryan Cole Miller, 1100 South St., Piqua; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and having weapons while under disability.
Jesse Frank James, 75 Stanton Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and resisting arrest.
Tina Louise Shepherd, 6103 Lakewood Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Ronald Stephen Upchurch, 150 S. B St., Apt. 707, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
David Lawrence Griffith, 167 Main St., Somerville; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.
David Matthew Sandlin, 1280 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability.
George Meredith Thompson, 4114 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.
Nicole Gracie Hibbard-Doyle, 1975 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
———
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Harry Lenell Hawkins, 2855 Joyce Ave., Apt. 1, Columbus; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted theft.
Sean Howard Evans, 2528 Allenby Place, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Guillermo Gutierrez Becerra, 8748 Dayton Oxford Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Sean Keith Stout, 2203 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Noah Riley Jirka, 248 S. Heincke Road, Apt. 7E, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.
Daisja Raeana Grant, 6224 Beechmont Ave., $2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or in a combination of them; endangering children; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and resisting arrest.
Kevin Demetrious McGee, 1440 W. Kemper Road, Apt. 1504, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.
Everheart Charles Dozier III, 3265 Old State 122, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Dusty Allen Taylor, 276 N. First St., Clarksville; indicted on one count of theft.
Aaron Michael Williams, 116 East St., West Manchester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Mendy Deann Pate, 581 Bunker Hill Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Mark William Strebel, 5844 E. Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Abduvali O’Zbekov, 5797 W. Fountain Circle Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of rape.
Vincent David Cruz Crisostomo, 1225 Dahl Road, Louisville, KY.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.
About the Author