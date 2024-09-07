42 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Nathaniel Butschie, 3840 Applegate Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).

Bradley Wayne Nolen, 119 Burley Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Ryan Douglas Larison, 2909 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel Leeds Pfeiffer, 313 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Dionne V. Winfrey, 405 S. Highland Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Eric Shane Quinones, 413 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Franklin Jerome Holdbrook, 911 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Kevon Kelley, 710 Liberty Ave., Apt 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Roy King, 6941 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct); and one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Dan Howell Templin, 1214 Vandeveer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Andrew Hampton, 6609 Karincrest Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of harassment with bodily substance.

Holly Powell, 2 Flagler Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Jaylon T. Hill, 2013 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary J. Adams, 1979 Williams St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Ronald Patrick Webb, 716 E. Main St., Trotwood; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Nicholas Jack George, 8786 Cincinnati Columbus Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animal.

Jobe E. Shearer, 5263 Cincinnati Brookville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Demetrius Mickel Howard, 1910 Brookeside St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, (direct), and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Kevin S. Chesnut, 351 Liberty Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone.

Thomas A. Cecil, II, 2829 Shartle St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Bryan Cole Miller, 1100 South St., Piqua; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and having weapons while under disability.

Jesse Frank James, 75 Stanton Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and resisting arrest.

Tina Louise Shepherd, 6103 Lakewood Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ronald Stephen Upchurch, 150 S. B St., Apt. 707, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David Lawrence Griffith, 167 Main St., Somerville; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

David Matthew Sandlin, 1280 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability.

George Meredith Thompson, 4114 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Nicole Gracie Hibbard-Doyle, 1975 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Harry Lenell Hawkins, 2855 Joyce Ave., Apt. 1, Columbus; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted theft.

Sean Howard Evans, 2528 Allenby Place, Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Guillermo Gutierrez Becerra, 8748 Dayton Oxford Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Sean Keith Stout, 2203 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Noah Riley Jirka, 248 S. Heincke Road, Apt. 7E, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Daisja Raeana Grant, 6224 Beechmont Ave., $2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or in a combination of them; endangering children; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and resisting arrest.

Kevin Demetrious McGee, 1440 W. Kemper Road, Apt. 1504, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Everheart Charles Dozier III, 3265 Old State 122, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Dusty Allen Taylor, 276 N. First St., Clarksville; indicted on one count of theft.

Aaron Michael Williams, 116 East St., West Manchester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Mendy Deann Pate, 581 Bunker Hill Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mark William Strebel, 5844 E. Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Abduvali O’Zbekov, 5797 W. Fountain Circle Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of rape.

Vincent David Cruz Crisostomo, 1225 Dahl Road, Louisville, KY.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.