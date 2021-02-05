41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Bond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home

Nicole W. Newton, 7465 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

Michael Anthony Clark, 4474 Augsberger Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joey R. Taylor, 2211 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Ernest Vernon Grathwohl, 1805 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jill N. Carter-Smith, 141 Cole Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jessica A. Gilbert, 112 S. Clinton St., Apt. 519, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Howard Leroy Wiseman, 1712 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Jennifer Megan Poff, 1062 Hunters Run Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Ronald Eugene Coy, 202 Cereal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of misuse of credit cards.

Daniel Montez Blaine, Jr., 680 Ethel Court, Trenton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Charide Ann Stone, 812 Gordon Smith Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Keshawn D. Alexander, 128 Findlay St., Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle under the influence, and insufficient space between moving vehicles.

Joseph R. Barnhart, Jr., 307 Peyton Drive, Apt. E, Trenton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Todd Andrew Hulsman, 10001 Ohio 128, Harrison; indicted on one count of theft.

Peter J. Butler, 805 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Kenneth Christopher Hurley, 143 Leighton Road, Leesburg, Ga.; certified back to the lower court on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Christopher R. Campbell, 1202 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Diaunte Oatis, 163 Tecumseh Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Gage Kirby, 163 Tecumseh Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse.

Marcus Dante Taylor, 241 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Mark Horsley, 7195 Morning Sun Road, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Earl Gene Bryant, Jr., 1804 Columbia Ave., #A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Reginald Thornton, 1804 Columbia Ave., #A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Amanda Fay Hoover, 1785 Del Rio Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault (direct) and vehicular assault (direct).

Brian Cummings, 1228 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence (direct), having weapons while under disability (direct), and obstructing official business (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Atina Sheree Harris, 2102 Weaver St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kimberlee M. Bruce, 9160 Rolling Green Trail, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, forgery, and petty theft.

Lisa Marie Wright, 213 E. Mulberry St., Apt. 12, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of identity fraud and petty theft.

Glen Harding, 1124 Burleigh Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Robert Oliver, 502 Pauline Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Levi Robert Staton, 6611 Gratis Road, Camden; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey H. Eckman, 854 N. Broadway, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cory K. Chambers, 500 Cincinnati Ave., Apt. 8, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and driving under suspension.

Roger Glenn Robinson, 221 Manning St., Piqua; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D., possession of L.S.D., trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Reuben Levi Cohen, 3712 Amity Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Abigail Bunch, 1161 Fort Jefferson Ave., Greenville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tomi Lea Green, 4751 Willowview Drive, Moraine; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Albert Helton, 1950 Maple Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kathryn Elena Ahlers, 4677 Nathaniel Glen Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

Jason Sones, 4625 S. Dixie Drive, Apt. 58, Moraine; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Brian Fugate, 203 Quail Run Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, and criminal trespass.