Third teen arrested in fatal Middletown shooting allegedly caused by marijuana debt

Karlos Chase Philpot, 18, of Madison Twp. was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges, and the two 17-year-olds were transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the complaint filed in juvenile court, the teens wearing masks went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught one of the 17-year-old’s arm in the door, it said.

“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair. Detectives were able to develop Philpot as a suspect.

Both juveniles are scheduled be in juvenile court before Judge Erik Niehaus on Feb. 11. Philpot is scheduled to be in Middletown Municipal Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing. His bond is $250,000.