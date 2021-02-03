X

Ohio launches searchable stolen gun database

Andy Palmer, owner of Palmer Firearms, rearranges some guns in his store. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS
By Daniel Susco

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Ohio has launched the Ohio Stolen Gun Portal, a website for citizens and gun dealers to instantly check if a gun has been reported stolen.

According to a release, the portal contains a database of stolen gun information, including serial numbers, from law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio and reported to the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

“With our new portal, when buying a used firearm, private citizens and firearms dealers can instantly check to see whether a gun was previously reported as stolen,” Yost said.

People can search the database by entering a serial number, and if there is a match to a stolen gun the user is told to contact the law enforcement agency that originally reported the theft.

The website updates every 24 hours, the release said.

