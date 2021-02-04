Teen’s case in alleged Warren County car theft and high-speed chase moves to adult court

Juvenile/Probate Court Administrator Laura Schnecker said Greene will remain in custody at the county Juvenile Detention Center because he is not yet 18.

During the preliminary hearing, the court heard testimony from a Warren County Sheriff’s detective and a deputy who said at about 11:52 p.m. Nov. 19, Greene and three other teens allegedly approached an Uber Eats driver who was making a delivery to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Bridge Lane in Deerfield Twp. As the driver returned to his vehicle, Green displayed what appeared to be a firearm, got into the vehicle and drove off with the others.

Greene admitted to the detective that he put the gun in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle before driving off.

The deputy saw the stolen vehicle and began a high-speed pursuit in excess of 100 mph. An Ohio Highway Patrol trooper intercepted the pursuit at the entrance ramp of Interstate 75 who took the lead pursuing Greene, at speeds of 115 mph, with the Warren County Sheriff’s deputy following behind. The pursuit ended when Greene crashed at the exit ramp of Interstate 75 at the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in West Chester Twp. Greene and the others fled on foot from the crash.

A loaded .380 firearm was found in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle along with two ski masks. Greene admitted to the detective that he was driving the stolen vehicle and admitted to having a firearm on his person.

As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two juveniles were taken into custody.

Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit and Greene and another juvenile were located in West Chester Twp. and taken into custody. The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.

Last month, the other three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, admitted to various charges of delinquency and were adjudicated in Warren County before their cases were transferred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court for disposition and sentencing.