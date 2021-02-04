X

Bond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home

Karen Ann Riegert BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By Lauren Pack

A Hamilton woman facing felony charges for allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian on Jan. 20 on Millville Avenue was arraigned Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Dan Haughey said bond for Karen Ann Riegert, 62, at $100,000 cash or surety. On Wednesday afternoon, she remained housed in the Butler County Jail.

Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville about 2:20 p.m. and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Hamilton police. The mother of a 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers booked Riegert into the Butler County Jail a few hours later. Last week, Riegert was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony, and a second count under the same statute that is a third-degree felony. She was also indicted for leaving the scene of an accident, a third-degree felony.

Riegert is scheduled to be back in court March 2 for a pretrial hearing.

According to the report, Riegert was driving westbound and weaving. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and left of center several times, then struck Perry and fled.

Officers located Riegert at her home on Curtis Avenue, where she told them she had been to the Towne Pub had “four Seven and Sevens (alcoholic drinks),” according to the police report.

When she returned home, Riegert ate Salisbury steak and milk, but had not consumed any additional alcohol, according to police.

Miranda Perry SUBMITTED
Officers told Riegert her vehicle had been involved in a crash, and she asked, “Where?” She then want to see the vehicle. Riegert went outside with officers and observed damage to her car parked at the curb.

“Defendant was unsteady on her feet,” an officer said in the report.

