Bond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home

Riegert is scheduled to be back in court March 2 for a pretrial hearing.

According to the report, Riegert was driving westbound and weaving. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and left of center several times, then struck Perry and fled.

Officers located Riegert at her home on Curtis Avenue, where she told them she had been to the Towne Pub had “four Seven and Sevens (alcoholic drinks),” according to the police report.

When she returned home, Riegert ate Salisbury steak and milk, but had not consumed any additional alcohol, according to police.

Miranda Perry SUBMITTED

Officers told Riegert her vehicle had been involved in a crash, and she asked, “Where?” She then want to see the vehicle. Riegert went outside with officers and observed damage to her car parked at the curb.

“Defendant was unsteady on her feet,” an officer said in the report.