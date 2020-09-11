37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Alex Massey, 442 N. 9th, #2, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal damaging or endangering.

Robert Schuler, 3380 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition (direct).

Bobby W. McQueen, 2430 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Virgil Wayne Davidson, 6785 Paducah Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Peter Daddio, Butler County Sheriff, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and criminal trespass.

James Fisher, 5350 Tylersville Road, West Chester; indicted on two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine (direct), and one count of possession of cocaine.

Ghuffran Ali, 5111 Farmridge Way, Mason; indicted on one count of illegal processing of drug documents.

Michael J. Morris, 3775 E. Taylor School Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Michael Womacks, 182 Morris Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct), and one count each of sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Thomas Clabern Silcott, 8433 Monticello Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Laura L. Keel, 5662 Christine Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Nathan A. Duff, 1813 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua G. Rhodus, 1761 Vizedom Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

Gary Lee Moore, 1307 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James Eric Collins, 10 S. Monument St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ramon L. Herald, 19 Green St., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Raymond Vincent Marshall, 1176 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Matthew Allen Long, 9732 Sandingstone Road, Huntington, Pa.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James M. Saylor, 2036 Fairfax Ave., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael J. Moores, 1320 Hickman Road, Augusta, Ga.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason C. Wagers, 207 Walnut St., Apt. A, Seven Mile; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Wiley L. Foster, Jr., 7926 4th St., West Chester; indicted on two counts each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and one count each of brandishing firearm and tampering with evidence.

Mayra Yolanda Diaz, 7926 4th St., West Chester; indicted on two counts each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and one count each of murder and tampering with evidence

Alfonzso K. Williams, 6300 Montgomery Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of aggravated burglary (direct) and aggravated robbery (direct), and one count each of murder (direct) and tampering with evidence (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Harriett Presley, 631 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and assault.

Tyler Joseph Ogden, 185 N. Broadway, Owensville; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Branton Hadley Phillips, 11994 1st Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dale Henry Heller, 2190 Frizzle Road, Lexington, Tn.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability; receiving stolen property; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; aggravated possession of drugs; possessing a defaced firearm; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed Metabolite of a controlled substance.

Tyrone Edwards, 3016 W. Main St., Milan, Tn.; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Ida Suzanne Williams, 5 W. Victory Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape and vandalism.

Michael Wayne Fields, 2063 Plateau Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking and arson.

Emani S. Brown, 4374 Devonshire Road, Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine.

Stephen Colter Dustin, 3141 Delaney St., Kettering; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments, and receiving stolen property.

William Shelby Jackson, LOCI; indicted on one count each of possession of Cocaine, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Megan Reilly Messer, 1260 Section Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in L.S.D., possession of L.S.D., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Mantas Petrauskas, 835 Weeping Willow Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, and possessing drug abuse instruments.