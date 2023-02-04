33 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Helen M. Sells, 613 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Reuben N. Peebles, Jr., 1811 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, tampering with identifying numbers to conceal identity of vehicle or part, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Devon T. Harris, 919 Garden Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Trevor Aaron Jones, 1805 Honeysuckle Place, Apt. A, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and failure to stop after an accident.

Gary Lee Hill, 3832 Herron Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua L. Wallen, 1147 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 16, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Bryan R. Sapp, 1613 Cereal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of attempted trespass in a habitation, assault, and harassment with bodily substance (direct).

Calvin L. Simmons, 603 Granda Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and falsification.

Dustin Lynn Jackson, 109 Trenton Place, Trenton; indicted on one count of assault.

Greggory Allen Thomas, 6671 Fayetta Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension.

Ricky Lee Miller Sr., 5183 Southgate Blvd., Apt. 2, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of criminal damaging or endangering, and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident.

Freddie Lloyd Cate, 6244 Amelia Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.

Gary D. Cox, 901 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Timothy Mosley, 220 Gordon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to duty to register (direct).

Michael D. McNabb, 1554 Parliament Court, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tony Brent Jones, 1206 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John R. Wandel, 4755 Jacksonburg Road, Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua Barrett, 2913 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Cory R. Pierson, 1835 Laredo Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Bobby Sherman Oneal, 8170 Maywood Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth James Parsons, 44 Snook Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amaya Lee Gates, 721 Sonya Court, Monroe; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Lonnie Dale Kilburn, 34 Janet Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Kimberly Nancy Boatright, 7007 S. Ohio 123, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Brittani Ella Elizabeth Dozier, 1823 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Morgan Rust, 9039 Diamond Mill Road, Brookville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephanie Evonne Hose, 2499 Reading Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and identity fraud.

Christopher Edwin Stephens, 13 Dayspring Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elexes Suzzett Abrams Baker, 1717 Big Hill Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ceiontae Dorian Oshay Harris, 198 Westbrook Drive, Apt. 12, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services and domestic violence.

Deron Thomas Breeze, 5356 Linda Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Rodney James Marshall, 213 E. Eppington Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.