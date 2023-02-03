Drugs, guns, $105K in cash seized during second drug bust this week in Middletown

Benjamin Davis and Jatae Tisdale were arrested and are in the Middletown City Jail.

Davis, 43, was charged with drug trafficking in a school zone, weapons under disability and drug abuse cocaine.

Tisdale, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse marijuana and drug paraphernalia..

They are scheduled to appear this afternoon in Middletown Municipal Court for their arraignments.

On Tuesday, Christopher E. Young, 43, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked in the Middletown City Jail. He was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs in a school zone, both first-degree felonies, having weapons while under disability and a parole violation.

His cash or surety bond was set at $210,000 by Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron.

The Middletown Division of Police, in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, executed a search warrant at 3712 Fisher Ave. They discovered about 700 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $70,000, police said.

Also a large caliber handgun, which later was determined to be stolen from the city of Oxford, was seized along with $5,000 in cash.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.