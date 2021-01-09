3 charged with murder appear in Butler County courts: What happened this week

Three men facing murder charges for slayings in Butler County were in court Thursday, where bond and trial dates were set.
Bond was set at $1 million for Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson during his arraignment for allegedly killing a man in a June fatal shooting in Hamilton.
Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was taken into custody last week at his Hamilton County residence and charged with murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.
He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on on Jan. 14.
A new trial date of April 19 was set by Judge Jennifer McElfresh on Thursday for Peyton Michael Joseph McFarland, who is accused of stabbing his roommate to death in May
McFarland, 21 and of Monroe, was arrested on May 31, a day after the homicide, and charged with murder. He was later indicted for murder and felonious assault in the slaying of Christopher Hacker, 31.
McFarland’s trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 11, but it has been continued at the request of the defense. Last month, attorney Frank Schiavone IV filed at motion for a continuance due to coronavirus concerns.
A trial date of June 7 was set for Mychel King, a Hamilton man charged with the 2016 shooting that killed a Fairfield High School senior.
King, 24, was arrested last month after he was indicted for the death of Jaylon Knight, who was found dead on March 11, 2016, in a car on Charles Street..
King, of Williams Avenue, is charged with murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and a probation violation.
He is being held in lieu of $650,000 bond.
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the homicide is believed to be a result of a drug deal that went bad.