2 OVI checkpoints planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct two OVI checkpoints tonight.
The first will be in Hamilton on southbound Pleasant Avenue at Hayes Avenue starting at 10 p.m. and ending no later than 2 a.m.
The second will be in Fairfield on northbound Pleasant Avenue at Symmes Road starting at 11 p.m. and ending no later than 3 a.m.
State law requires that law enforcement announce the times and locations of checkpoints ahead of time.
The task force uses checkpoints and saturation patrols to battle impaired driving.