2 indicted on felony charges for fatal crashes in Butler County

“So she was pretty well wasted as far as the intoxication level is concerned,” he said.

The case is assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster, but a court date has not yet been set. Chaney was not in custody at the county jail this afternoon, but a warrant was issued, according to court records.

Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Perry Avenue in Madison Twp. is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide for a crash on March 9 that killed a passenger and injured two others.

Kenyon was traveling at “a very high rate of speed” on Lefferson Road when he lost control of his Mini Cooper, and the car hit a building, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Charles Barrett, 21, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Kenyon, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were also injured.

Kenyon is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 5 by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II.