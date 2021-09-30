Hamilton making it more difficult to steal, sell catalytic converters

The issue was raised after Mayor Pat Moeller heard concerns about increases in such thefts. An ordinance scheduled to receive its second and final consideration by council next week would make it illegal to possess or sell a stolen catalytic converter. It would be a fourth-degree misdemeanor, with up to a $1,000 fine and as much as a year in jail for each device involved.

Information about the numbers of catalytic converter thefts in the city was not immediately available from the police department. Fairfield Township police arrested a Hamilton man Sept. 12 on multiple felony charges, including breaking-and-entering and theft. He was charged with stealing more than $14,000 in power tools and two catalytic converters.