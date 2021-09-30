Germantown doctor sentenced in sexual battery case involving teens

In a sentencing memorandum filed in the case, prosecutors said Watson has been abusing victims for decades but conduct from the 1980s and 1990s was beyond the statute of limitations.

“The common thread amongst all of the victims that came forward, whether Watson was charged or not, was that all were teenage males and Watson was always the initiating party,” prosecutors said.

They said in early 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted an accuser in performing a controlled call with Watson where the two discussed the doctor sexually assaulting the accuser.

“In an over 10-minute recorded conversation, Watson readily discussed the sexual exploits he engaged in with (the accuser) and asserted it was during his period of ‘darkness,’” a states sentencing memorandum says. “Subsequent to the call, the MCSO detective attempted to interview Watson. Watson declined.”

They asked the judge to sentence him to the maximum sentence.

“Watson is not the first doctor to be convicted of such despicable conduct, and the state is not so naïve to believe he will be the last,” the memorandum says. “The State respectfully requests this court impose the maximum possible penalties so as to put other medical professionals on notice that this type of conduct will not be tolerated and to punish Watson for the pain he has inflicted.”

Meanwhile, the defense in the case also filed a sentencing memorandum asking the court to sentence Watson to 10 years in prison. It highlighted that Dr. Watson served the community for decades including serving in the Navy for two years. It says that he has a loving family and has lost virtually everything he has worked for.

It also notes that Watson spoke openly to the accuser during the phone call.

“Dr. Watson did not ignore the questions or hang up the phone,” the memorandum says. “Rather, he had a detailed conversation about a sensitive topic that would undoubtedly lead to criminal charges being filed against him. This clearly shows that he was sorry for what he had done....”

“Most importantly, Dr. Watson did not attempt to prolong litigation and create more stress for everyone,” the memorandum says. “He did not run from his responsibility. Rather, he willingly entered an agreement whereby he would lose his medical license and go to prison for between 10 and 15 years. Dr. Watson’s decision clearly shows remorse, an understanding of his wrongdoing, and a willingness for rehabilitation.”