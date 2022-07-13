journal-news logo
X

2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less than a day

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By
15 minutes ago

A domestic violence call Tuesday that ended with a police officer and a man dead was the second fatal shooting by police in less than a day in Warren County.

On Monday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest Thomas Cromwell, 27 around 3:30 p.m. at the Baymont Inn near the Interstate 71/Kings Mills Road/Ohio 741 exit in Mason.

That evening, about 6:30 p.m., the Warren County Tactical Unit responded to the hotel where the escaped inmate from a Hamilton County correctional facility barricaded himself in a hotel room with a female hostage. Cromwell was shot dead by police during their attempt to rescue her about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday – about 11 hours after police first arrived to apprehend Cromwell.

ExploreRELATED: Mason SWAT incident: Team shot escaped inmate because he held woman at knife point

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 5000 block of state Route 48 on a report of a husband ramming an ATV into his wife’s vehicle, said Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill.

The suspect reportedly shot Officer Eric Ney in the head before a female officer shot and killed the suspect.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

CareFlight flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital, where he remained Wednesday in stable but critical condition, Lt. Wallace Stacy said.

ExploreRELATED: Warren County shooting: Officer identified, in stable, but critical condition; Coroner IDs suspect

Terrill said it’s the first officer-involved shooting that the force has had since it was founded in 1975.

Including this week’s shootings, there have been seven officer-involved shootings in Warren County since 2016. Of those shootings, four suspects were fatally wounded and four officers were wounded in the line of duty since 2016. There have been three officer-involved shootings so far in 2022; two in 2021; one in 2020; and one in 2016.

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor corruption investigation continues after latest...
2
Sheriff Jones asks for support for local food pantry
3
COVID-19 relief fund recipients: Money will benefit many Butler County...
4
First look: MidPointe Library officials share what’s coming Liberty...
5
Hamilton traffic pattern at N. Third and Black streets to change this...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top