2 children in West Chester fire have died, coroner says

Two of the four children injured during a fire in West Chester Twp. over the weekend died Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and autopsies will be performed today.
A fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. Saturday in an apartment at the Meadow Ridge complex, 5259 Aster Park Drive. Four children were rescued and required life-saving measures and two of the children were pronounced dead Tuesday.
Chief Administrator Andrea Hatten told the Journal-News 4-year-old Bryson Brooks was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion succumbed to her injuries at around 9 p.m. She said autopsies will be performed today to determine the exact cause.
The ages are slightly different than first reported. Barb Wilson, a spokeswoman for the township said the other two children are 6 years and 9 months of age.
“The oldest (boy) has improved and could be released from hospital soon,” Wilson said.
No adults were home at the time of the blaze.
“It is being expertly investigated by the West Chester police department that have an excellent investigative staff working on it,” Prosecutor Mike Gmoser on Tuesday told the Journal-News yesterday. “It is a tragedy of monumental proportions and it is being dealt with that way.”
