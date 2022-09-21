2 children in West Chester fire have died, coroner says

A fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. Saturday in an apartment at the Meadow Ridge complex, 5259 Aster Park Drive. Four children were rescued and required life-saving measures and two of the children were pronounced dead Tuesday.

Chief Administrator Andrea Hatten told the Journal-News 4-year-old Bryson Brooks was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion succumbed to her injuries at around 9 p.m. She said autopsies will be performed today to determine the exact cause.