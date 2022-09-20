West Chester fire in which 4 young children hurt, no adults home still being investigated

The Butler County prosecutor is calling the fire in West Chester Twp. that critically injured four children under the age of 10 last weekend a “tragedy of monumental proportions.”
A fire broke out at 5259 Astor Park Drive at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. West Chester Twp. officials said no adults were home at the time and four children ages 5 months, 1, 5 and 8 years old were rescued and taken to the hospital.
West Chester Twp. police are investigating.
“It is being expertly investigated by the West Chester police department that have an excellent investigative staff working on it,” Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told the Journal-News. “It is a tragedy of monumental proportions and it is being dealt with that way.”
Crews found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment when they arrived on the scene.
The four children were brought outside and received life support measures, Fire Chief Rick Prinz said. One of the four wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse, according to our new partner WCPO. The other three were having a very difficult time breathing.
The children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital but spokesman Mike Mattingly told the Journal-News he could not release their conditions.
About the Author