12 escape Middletown apartment fire chief called one of scariest he has seen in few years

The fire is knocked down and the Red Cross is on the scene after a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown this afternoon.
Middletown dispatchers said that fire crews were called to the first block of S Clinton St. at 4:04 p.m.
There were no injuries in the fire, they said.
Credit: Nick Graham
Middletown Division of Fire Chief Paul Lolli told our photographer on the scene that a dozen people, both adults and children, were safely evacuated from the building.
He said that the building houses five apartments, and that the fire may have started from a stove, but the division was not sure of the cause yet.
Lolli told our crew that when fire crews first arrived that this was one of the scariest fires he has seen in a few years.
In total, four fire agencies responded to help put out the fire, including crews from Middletown Division of Fire, Franklin Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department and Monroe Fire Department.