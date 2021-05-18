journal-news logo
Victim ID’d in fatal West Chester fire last Friday

West Chester emergency crews responded to a fire at about around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at a single-family home in the 6900 block of at 6964 Forest View Court. One man died in the fire. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
News | 3 minutes ago
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

The Butler County coroner has ruled the fire that took the life of a 34-year-old man in West Chester Twp. on Friday was a suicide.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at about 4 a.m. Friday at a single-family home in the 6900 block of Forest View Court and one man was pronounced dead.

The coroner released the autopsy results Monday identifying 34-year-old Kayden B. Clark as a victim of smoke inhalation. The manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the fire is still under investigation.

