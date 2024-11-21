Woman indicted in Jefferson Twp. OVI crash that killed Butler County woman

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a head-on crash on Aug. 25 on state Route 4 that killed Sheryl D. Matthews of Somerville.

Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLA northeast in the 7400 block of state Route 4 when the car went off the right side of the road before Pierce drove back onto the road, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car then crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Cadillac SRX before continuing off the right side of the road again.

Matthews attempted to miss the Mercedes, but the vehicles’ front left corners collided. Both vehicles had disabling damage.

Matthews was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report. Medics transported her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined Pierce was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division records.

She was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October in municipal court before being indicted.

Pierce was arrested by deputies on Nov. 11 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.