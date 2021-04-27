Middletown woman indicted, accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest in Warren County

A Middletown woman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesdayon attempted murder and other charges in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Jonnetta Newsom, 28, was indicted April 23 on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The grand jury results were announced Monday.
She is accused of shooting her boyfriend about 7:15 p.m. March 3 at a residence in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Drive. The victim, William Coleman, who was shot in the chest, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover.
Newsom is being held in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment today.
Newsom, who has a child with Coleman, said she got into an argument with Coleman over text messages she found on his phone, according to court documents signed by Middletown Police detective Kristi Hughes.
“This argument turned physical and (Newsom) shot Mr. Coleman in the chest,” Hughes wrote in the complaint.
According to police, Newsom discarded the gun at an unknown location and said she didn’t know were the gun was.