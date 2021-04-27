Middletown woman indicted, accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest in Warren County

Jonnetta Newsom, 28, was indicted April 23 on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The grand jury results were announced Monday.

She is accused of shooting her boyfriend about 7:15 p.m. March 3 at a residence in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Drive. The victim, William Coleman, who was shot in the chest, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover.