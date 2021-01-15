Wilmington man charged with online threats after participation in US Capitol riot

Stoll received comments from concerned people in response to his YouTube videos, including one who claimed to have saved Stoll’s video, according to the court document. In another video, Stoll responded in part:

“Well, that shows your f****** ignorance because, clearly, the Capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. (Wink) Third, if you ever in your f***** existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court. I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f****** maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”

Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.