West Alexandria man accused of raping girls after threatening victim with gun

A West Alexandria man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly raped two girls and threatened one of them at gunpoint.
Carl M. Bechtol Jr., 52, is facing 10 charges including rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
The charges reportedly stem from multiple incidents from March 27, 2017 to March 27, 2018, when the girls were 9 and 10 years old.
One of the victims reported Bechtol threatened her and pointed a gun at her before she was assaulted, according to court records.
“[The second victim] reported that the defendant threatened bodily harm if she reported his conduct to anyone,” court documents read.
The suspect and victims are known to each other.
Charges were filed against Bechtol last week. He was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Preble County Jail, according to Miami Valley Jails booking records.