Trenton man pleads guilty in gun purchase linked to killing of Dayton detective

As part of his scheme, Arland Mills obtained multiple firearms, three of which later were seized during a search on Ruskin Road in Dayton after Dayton police detective Jorge Del Rio was shot Nov. 4, 2019, as part of a DEA task force. Del Rio died of his injuries on Nov. 7, 2019.

Delano Wells, 50, of Trenton, bought the firearms from a licensed dealer in Middletown for Mills. Wells was charged with making false statements on a federal firearms form. He lied on an ATF form by indicating he was purchasing the firearms for himself and not anyone else, according to a release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.