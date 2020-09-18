Task force announces major heroin seizure, arrest

The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force on Friday announced a major heroin seizure and arrest following a longterm drug trafficking investigation.
The task force seized 12 pounds of suspected heroin and arrested 27-year-old Edgar Campos-Muro on Thursday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said Campos-Muros was responsible for transporting and delivering several kilos of heroin and was involved with a drug trafficking organization from California that supplied Dayton with heroin and fentanyl. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and is awaiting formal charges, jail records show.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
“The fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic did not deter these criminals; rather, they saw it as an opportunity to increase their bottom line,” Sheriff Rob Streck stated in the release. “Drugs of any kind puts our community at great risk and our office along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to investigate and remove those individuals from our streets that are involved in the illicit drug trade or any other criminal activity as money laundering.”
The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force is made up of officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Miami Twp. Police Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.