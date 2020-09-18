Task force announces major heroin seizure, arrest

The task force seized 12 pounds of suspected heroin and arrested 27-year-old Edgar Campos-Muro on Thursday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Campos-Muros was responsible for transporting and delivering several kilos of heroin and was involved with a drug trafficking organization from California that supplied Dayton with heroin and fentanyl. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and is awaiting formal charges, jail records show.