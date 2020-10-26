Prosecutor: Man fatally stabbed, hit with car in argument over $10

A 56-year-old Dayton man was indicted Monday in the July death of a man during an argument over $10, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
James C. Miller is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault.
Miller and the victim, 58-year-old Terry B. Young, had been metal scrapping when they began to argue July 8, 2020, in an alley behind Gebhart Street. During the argument, Miller allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Young several times in the neck.
Witnesses said Miller believed Young had cheated him, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.
After he was stabbed, "the victim, Terry Young, tried to walk away from Mr. Miller,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “Mr. Miller then got into his car, drove around the block and initially hit Terry Young.”
Young was pronounced dead on the scene. He died of multiple stab wounds, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.
Miller was arrested Sept. 7 at the home of a relative in Haysi, Virginia., the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office told Virginia media. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later was extradited to Ohio. He was booked Oct. 22 into the Montgomery County Jail.