Police: Serial bank robbery suspect jailed in Montgomery County

Police in Englewood responded at 10:15 a.m. to a holdup alarm at the bank. The robber, identified by Lang as Ely, loitered in the bank for a few minutes before he passed a note that threatened a teller and demanded money. He did not show a weapon and no one was hurt. There were 11 employees and two customers inside the bank during the robbery, but no one else was aware it was happening, Lang said.

A warrant for Ely’s arrest was issued June 11 for the June 5 robbery of First Financial Bank at 1580 W. Main St. in Troy. He also allegedly attempted to rob a US Bank branch in Tipp City, Troy police said earlier this month.