Ohioans who receive unemployment help are being warned about this new scam

Ohioans are asked to be careful about unsolicited texts and links they may receive from probable scammers.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder said fake websites that closely resemble the agency’s official website are attempts to steal personal and banking information.
The addresses of the fake websites in question are: unemployment-ohio-gov.com and ohio-gov.cn.
“We know that individuals are receiving text messages and emails that link to these phony websites. It’s important to pay attention to know whether they are legitimate,” Damschroder said in a release Monday. “Please look closely before clicking sites that look like the real deal but aren’t.”
A state review found that a Russian server houses the website, using a Chinese domain name. Customers alerted the department to the illegitimate site ohio-gov.cn.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed ODJFS about the fake site, unemployment-ohio-gov.com.
Fraud has been a lingering problem for Ohio and other states as millions of newly unemployed people turned to government for financial help during the pandemic. Ohio identified in December 2020 more than $330 million in fraudulent unemployment benefit payments, according to state officials who working on the problem.
To avoid fraud, ODJFS says Ohioans should:
- Ignore all unsolicited text messages and never click on hyperlinks in emails or text messages that look suspicious.
- Log in each week to your account and review personal information such as physical address, email address, and banking information.
- Remember that ODJFS will not contact you to ask for your username or password.
If individuals notice a change in their account information, they should report immediately by calling 833-658-0394.