Ohio seeks to shut down realty broker over ‘misleading’ illegal benefit agreements

In a release, the attorney general said that the agreements are offered as a “loan alternative” where the company provides case in exchange for the homeowner using MV Realty as its exclusive real-estate listing broker for a given period.

If during that time the homeowners list the property not using MV Realty, the home is foreclosed on, the homeowner’s heirs try to sell the house or the homeowner just tries to cancel the deal, the company takes out a lien on the property, seeks 3% of the property value and issues a memorandum asserting their exclusive right to sell the house, binding the homeowner to the agreement.