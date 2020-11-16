NEW DETAILS: Man charged in son’s death threatened to kill victim, ex

Greenville police alerted deputies that they had been out with Vincent Hill’s father at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a road rage call after Lawrence Hill stated he was being followed and was upset. Hill drove away at approximately 5:50 p.m. Later that night, Greenville police responded to Lawrence Hill’s home in the 600 block of Treaty Way on a report of a “suicidal subject,” the affidavit stated.

“Lawrence made statements he had committed a crime and that his son is in a better place. He stated that his son does not have to suffer anymore,” the document read.

Police saw a shotgun on the kitchen table with pistol grips and a red shotgun shell, consistent with spent red shotgun shells found at Vincent Hill’s home, deputies said.

Based on Lawrence Hill’s statements and behavior, a Greenville police sergeant thought Darke County needed to check on his son’s wellbeing, the document stated. However, it is not clear whether anyone checked on him.

Also, investigators learned that Lawrence Hill and his son did not get along, and that on Nov. 5, he told his ex-wife that he was going to kill her and their son, the affidavit stated.

During a search of the Treaty Way home, investigators found the loaded shotgun with one spent shell and five unspent shells in it that matched the shotgun shells at the Ohio 502 home. On the end of the barrel was dried blood and white transfer paint. Eight shotgun shells were found at Vincent Hill’s home and seven at Lawrence Hill’s house for a total of 15 that matches the three empty boxes, the court document stated.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.