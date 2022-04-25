BreakingNews
Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court
journal-news logo
X

Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason court

Kings Island Camp Cedar, an outdoor luxury campground and resort, opened on July 15, 2021, after about a month of delays. The 52-acre so-called "glampground" features 73 cottages (with 100 more planned) and 164 RV site hookups. PROVIDED

Combined ShapeCaption
Kings Island Camp Cedar, an outdoor luxury campground and resort, opened on July 15, 2021, after about a month of delays. The 52-acre so-called "glampground" features 73 cottages (with 100 more planned) and 164 RV site hookups. PROVIDED

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A preliminary hearing was set for a Texas man who is accused of stabbing someone during a reported brawl Saturday night at Kings Island Camp Cedar.

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Arlington, Texas, was video-arraigned Monday morning in Mason Municipal Court on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The court ordered Lazar to be held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 3.

ExploreViolent incident at Kings Island Camp Cedar sends several to hospital

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lazar allegedly stabbed another person during a fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Lazar was booked into the Warren County Jail at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and witnesses told our news partner WCPO the stabbing happened during a large fight. Investigators have not said how many people were involved as the investigation continues.

Officials said this was the only arrest made, and the person stabbed is expected to recover, they confirmed Monday.

ExploreKings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50 years

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. All inquiries should be directed to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department,” Camp Cedar said in a statement Sunday.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor resort in Deerfield Twp., one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71.

It opened in July 2021 after construction delays caused officials to push back the opening date.

In Other News
1
WATCH: Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 crew lands on Earth
2
‘I went from being his sister-in-law to his victim.’ Accuser speaks at...
3
1,700 to graduate from Wright State University this weekend
4
No charges against Lebanon cop for missing tickets
5
Biomarker bill could expand cancer testing

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top