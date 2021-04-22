Ex-Miamisburg school psychologist who secretly recorded teen pleads guilty to voyeurism

In the criminal complaint, Miamisburg police detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy stated that Buzzell admitted to him that he recorded teen girls without their knowledge, including videos of the teens under the table with his cellphone and using his body camera and iPad to shoot videos that focused on the breast area or buttocks.

Buzzell, who started with the district in 2000, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 24. On Sept. 30, he submitted a letter of resignation, according to his personnel file, obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Based on a cursory review of Buzzell’s computer use, the district contacted the Miamisburg Police Department prior to his resignation. A school official told police that Buzzell was not authorized to conduct the testing on school property or on school time. According to the letter, Buzzell has been directed in the past not to use district resources, including his office, for that purpose.