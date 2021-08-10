journal-news logo
X

Dayton man arrested in Warren County police chase that reached 150 mph

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
20 minutes ago

A Dayton man was booked into the Warren County Jail following a chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with speeds exceeding 150 miles per hour that ended in a crash.

The suspect, 30-year-old Roderick Sneed, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries before being booked on fleeing and eluding and other traffic-related charges, according to OSHP. He has not been formally charged at this time.

ExploreNew housing planned for proposed annexed property outside Lebanon
Roderick D. Sneed. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
Caption
Roderick D. Sneed. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Around 12:49 a.m., a trooper from the Lebanon post attempted to pull over Sneed on I-75 north near the 32 mile marker in Middletown for a traffic violation. Sneed reportedly pulled off to the right and stopped. As the trooper approached, he fled, prompting a chase, according to OSHP.

Speeds surpassed 150 mph before the trooper terminated the pursuit.

Shortly after, around 1:01 a.m., a trooper saw the suspect vehicle further north on the highway and another chase began. Speeds reach over 150 mph again before the trooper ended the chase, according to OSHP.

ExploreFairfield man charged in undercover child sex sting in Kentucky

At 1:15 a.m., Moraine police contacted OSHP’s Dayton post about a crash involving the suspect vehicle. Sneed reportedly fled on foot, but was found.

Dayton Fire and EMS transported Sneed to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was released and booked into the Warren County Jail.

In Other News
1
Fairfield man charged in undercover child sex sting in Kentucky
2
Hamilton murder trial, Day 1: Attorneys outline arguments in 2016...
3
Police: Man calls himself ‘Jesus,’ hits victim 50 times with baseball...
4
Feds: Leader of southwest Ohio narcotics ring sentenced to 20 years in...
5
Trial scheduled to begin today for man charged with 2016 shooting death
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top