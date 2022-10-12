Crews called to ‘active incident’ at Warren County Career Center

There is a large police response this afternoon for an “active incident” at the Warren County Career Center.
No injuries were reported but no further information was immediately available from the Warren County Communications Center.
The school is in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 in Lebanon.
In Other News
1
Vanessa’s Story: Fighting breast cancer at age 25
2
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
3
Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass...
4
Proposed Ohio law would eliminate mandate to repeat third grade
5
Man missing after visiting Yellow Springs family found safe
About the Author