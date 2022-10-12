BreakingNews
Crews called to ‘active incident’ at Warren County Career Center
Crews called to ‘active incident’ at Warren County Career Center

There is a large police response this afternoon for an “active incident” at the Warren County Career Center.

No injuries were reported but no further information was immediately available from the Warren County Communications Center.

The school is in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 in Lebanon.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

