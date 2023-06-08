Abby Michaels trial ends with closing arguments:, verdict expected this week

“She fulfilled, or attempted to fulfill, her intent,” said prosecutor Bryan Moore. “She knowingly took actions that caused the death of three people.”

Michaels’ attorneys argued that childhood trauma paired with rejection by her ex-husband caused her to have a psychogenic seizure and lose control of her car. Michaels has a medical history that includes seizures and a brain surgery.

Jay Adams, an attorney representing Michaels, said Michaels could not have had the intent of harm if she did not have control of her bodily functions.

Adams also asserted that the state’s evidence fell short of proving Michaels intentionally drove her vehicle in the wrong direction on the roadway.

He also argued that the phone call and text messages where Michaels’ reportedly voiced suicidal thoughts do not prove Michaels’ intent in the crash.

“It’s easy for a narrative to be created,” Adams said. “And then it becomes the truth.”

Thursday also saw witness testimony from Florida physician and seizure expert Dr. Selim Benbadis.

Benbadis, who testified in a video conference, said psychogenic seizures differ from epileptic seizures, as they are not associated with an abnormal electrical discharge in the brain.

The physician said that Michaels’ 2013 diagnosis of a psychogenic seizure does not indicate that she also experienced a psychogenic seizure the moments leading up to the crash.

The defense argued that psychogenic seizures are determined by multiple factors and are difficult to predict. Benbadis agreed.

The nearly weeklong bench trial featured state and defense witnesses including Michael’s ex-husband, the man she was dating at the time of the crash, and employee at the pizza shop where she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigator, a paramedic who responded to the scene of the crash, a Moraine Police Department sergeant, the mental health professional who treated Michaels’ after the crash and others.