8 charged in southwest Ohio fentanyl distribution ring

“This is a sophisticated, alleged drug trafficking organization that stretched from the Mexican border to southern Ohio. We believe this group, and others who we are working to bring to justice, are responsible for trafficking a significant amount of fentanyl into southern Ohio,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. “Fentanyl remains a significant threat to this region. DEA and our law enforcement partners are intensifying efforts to go after those who exchange the suffering of thousands for their own personal gain.”

The indictment alleged that between December and June, the suspects used a network of sellers to distribute kilograms of opioids from suppliers in Mexico and the western U.S., according to the Southern District of Ohio.

The distribution ring reportedly used properties in southern Ohio to process, store and distribute controlled substances and the money made from it.