Grand opening of Sweetgreen restaurant at Liberty Center is next week

The 2,495-square-foot restaurant is located in a newly constructed building at the corner of Tylers Place and Liberty Way. It opens to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

The grand opening event will include a coffee pop-up, a seasonal floral DIY activation and Sweetgreen giveaways Gifts and festivities will be available while supplies last from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We opened our first Ohio restaurant in Short North (Columbus) last year and were thrilled by the excitement for Sweetgreen,” Christopher Tarrant, Chief Development Officer at Sweetgreen said. “As we expand across the state, Liberty Center stands out for its vibrant mix of shopping, dining and community spaces — making it the perfect place to bring our fresh, flavorful menu to even more Ohioans.”

The menu features protein-packed offerings including the Caramelized Garlic Steak and Miso Glazed Salmon protein plates.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three college students looking for a healthier way to eat. Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru opened their first location in Washington, D.C. and have grown to more than 250 nationwide.

Since its founding Sweetgreen has been focused on sourcing the best ingredients from trusted farmers and suppliers and is devoted to a transparent supply chain.

The Liberty Center location will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily for eat in, carryout and digital ordering.

“As Liberty Center continues to grow and expand, we are excited to bring new first-to-market businesses to the community,” said John Taylor, general manager of Liberty Center. “The addition of Sweetgreen to Liberty Center’s award-winning restaurant lineup further cements the property as Cincinnati and Dayton’s number one option for dining and entertainment.”