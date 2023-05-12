Woman who was on fire is critical, suspect held on $200K bond

Robinson told paramedics and police that he “lit her on fire.” He is also accused of striking the woman in the face.

Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said his crews were called to the scene at 10:26 a.m. by a neighbor “for a female on fire in the backyard” who possibly dropped from a second-story window while on she was fire.

Firefighters found the woman in the backyard with significant injuries and extinguished a fire in the house.

A neighbor called 911 and jumped a fence to help the woman.

“I see a little fire next to her and she is laying in the backyard,” the man told the dispatcher. “She is talking to me. She is hurt bad.”

The woman can be heard in the background saying ”he set me on fire.”

The suspect, who was still in the residence, used gasoline, she said.

Then the caller says he sees smoke from coming from the house.

“He set the house on fire too, oh my God,” the caller said.

The man stayed with the injured woman assuring her help was on the way. He told dispatchers that he had a firearm, but was concerned about moving the woman. Dispatchers were also concerned for his safety since the suspect was believe to still be on the scene.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken via a UC Health Air Care after the medical helicopter landed around 11 a.m. at Princeton Road.