Breaking: 3-days of mourning declared honoring judge who dedicated 40 plus years of service to Hamilton

Woman sentenced to probation for Butler County felony animal cruelty case

A woman is charged with misdemeanor and felony animal cruelty charges after an emaciated horse and a dead dog were found by Butler County deputy dog wardens on a Hanover Twp. property. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A woman is charged with misdemeanor and felony animal cruelty charges after an emaciated horse and a dead dog were found by Butler County deputy dog wardens on a Hanover Twp. property. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Hanover Twp. woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty involving a dead dog and an emaciated horse last winter.

Katie Still, 32, was indicted by a grand jury for cruelty to companion animals, a second-degree misdemeanor and cruelty to companion animal, a fifth-degree felony after a decomposing dog’s body was found in a wire cage and a “severely” emaciated horse was found in December 2024 on Oxford Milford Road property

In August, Still pleaded guilty to the fifth-degree felony and the misdemeanor charge was dismissed.

The October sentencing was delayed after Judge Jennifer McElfresh recused herself from the remainder of the case and it was transferred to Judge Noah Powers II for sentencing.

Katie Still BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

icon to expand image

Powers sentenced Still to five years probation and ordered her to pay restitution of $406 to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, $1,055 to Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center and $11,795 to Animal Friends Humane.

Terms of Still’s probation include drug and alcohol monitoring, maintaining a full time job or complete 20 hours of community service per week, mental health counseling, no drug or alcohol usage and ordered not to possess any kind of animal.

Still, who has been free on bond, faced 12 months behind bars.

In Other News
1
Man facing capital murder for allegedly setting a woman on fire is...
2
New police effort aims to improve traffic stops involving drivers with...
3
Don’t want to chase? Just fire a GPS. New tech helps police track...
4
41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Warren County man sentenced to life for killing former girlfriend

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.