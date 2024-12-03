Woman sentenced to probation for Butler County felony animal cruelty case

A Hanover Twp. woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty involving a dead dog and an emaciated horse last winter.
Katie Still, 32, was indicted by a grand jury for cruelty to companion animals, a second-degree misdemeanor and cruelty to companion animal, a fifth-degree felony after a decomposing dog’s body was found in a wire cage and a “severely” emaciated horse was found in December 2024 on Oxford Milford Road property
In August, Still pleaded guilty to the fifth-degree felony and the misdemeanor charge was dismissed.
The October sentencing was delayed after Judge Jennifer McElfresh recused herself from the remainder of the case and it was transferred to Judge Noah Powers II for sentencing.
Powers sentenced Still to five years probation and ordered her to pay restitution of $406 to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, $1,055 to Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center and $11,795 to Animal Friends Humane.
Terms of Still’s probation include drug and alcohol monitoring, maintaining a full time job or complete 20 hours of community service per week, mental health counseling, no drug or alcohol usage and ordered not to possess any kind of animal.
Still, who has been free on bond, faced 12 months behind bars.
About the Author