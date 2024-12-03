Woman sentenced to probation for Butler County felony animal cruelty case

In August, Still pleaded guilty to the fifth-degree felony and the misdemeanor charge was dismissed.

The October sentencing was delayed after Judge Jennifer McElfresh recused herself from the remainder of the case and it was transferred to Judge Noah Powers II for sentencing.

Powers sentenced Still to five years probation and ordered her to pay restitution of $406 to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, $1,055 to Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center and $11,795 to Animal Friends Humane.

Terms of Still’s probation include drug and alcohol monitoring, maintaining a full time job or complete 20 hours of community service per week, mental health counseling, no drug or alcohol usage and ordered not to possess any kind of animal.

Still, who has been free on bond, faced 12 months behind bars.