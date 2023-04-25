X

Woman gets jailtime in deadly Preble County motorcycle crash

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

An Eaton woman pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, in the July crash that killed a motorcyclist in Preble County.

Eaton Municipal Court Judge Edmund Kalil sentenced Kimberly S. Mann, 47, to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended and fined her $750 plus court costs with $500 suspended. A traffic violation of failure to yield the right of way was dismissed as part of her plea, court records show.

Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. on July 14, 2022, when she tried to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

ExploreRELATED: Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County

The Chevrolet struck a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Camden West Elkton Road. The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Dennis Feix of Camden, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where the Hamilton native died Aug. 1 of his injuries.

Mann will serve 10 days of her 30-day sentence consecutively and the remaining 20 days on weekends from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Also, her driver’s license will be suspended for two years and she will be on probation for two years, according to the sentencing order.

In Other News
1
Search warrants for John Carter unsealed: Here’s what documents say
2
5 Middletown police officers on paid leave after shooting
3
Middletown police shoot, wound man who fired at officers, chief says
4
Former WSU professor sentenced to more than 5 years for child rape
5
Two arrests made in weekend shootings in Middletown

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top