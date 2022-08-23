Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County

Kimberly Mann, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29 in Eaton Municipal Court for a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge that was filed Monday in connection to a July 14 crash, according to court records.

Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. when she attempted to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.