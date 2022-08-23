journal-news logo
Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County

A grand jury has issued several indictments.

An Eaton woman is facing a charge in deadly motorcycle crash last month in Preble County last month.

Kimberly Mann, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29 in Eaton Municipal Court for a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge that was filed Monday in connection to a July 14 crash, according to court records.

Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. when she attempted to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The Chevrolet hit a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Camden West Elkton Road.

The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Dennis Feix of Camden, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the report.

He died Aug. 1 from injuries, according to his obituary.

