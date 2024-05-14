Victim identified in deadly Middletown shooting

The drive-by shooting occurred about 3:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Sheffield near Sheldon Avenue. The victims were shot while sitting in a car, according to police. The injured were taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment and expected to survive.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Middletown Deputy Chief Earl Nelson.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ken Mynhier 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

Officers received other reports of shots fired overnight then in Middletown, including on Shafer Street, but investigators do not believe the incidents are related.