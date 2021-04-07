Victim ID’d in fatal Middletown shooting last weekend as police continue search for suspect

“It was like they knew there was trouble coming,” Reeve said.

Middletown police are searching for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, a Hispanic male for his possible involvement in a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Morales went outside, and that is when police say he shot the man found dead. He then fled.

Reeve said Morales talked to family members by phone after the shooting, but he later turned the phone off. He may be fleeing to Mexico, Reeve said. A national “be on the lookout” call has been issued.

Today, Reeve said detectives are no longer looking for Morales in the white 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van LIC/PKW8310 or the white Chevrolet box truck LIC/PKV3129. Both vehicles have been located.

Anyone with any information into the whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700. Det. Ryan Morgan 513-425-7735 is leading the investigation.

Dispatchers received two 911 calls Saturday night about the city’s third shooting incident in three weeks.

One caller on Bonita Drive said he heard about five shots.

“It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” he told the dispatcher.

The man said his back was to the window facing the road so he didn’t see anything.

Another caller reported hearing three shots. The caller went upstairs and looked out the window while on the call.

“I don’t see nobody running down the road,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.