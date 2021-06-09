journal-news logo
X

Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips in Warren County arson

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a May 23, 2021, fire at 127 W. Seventh St. in Franklin.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a May 23, 2021, fire at 127 W. Seventh St. in Franklin.

Credit: Division of State Fire Marshal

Credit: Division of State Fire Marshal

Crime & Law | 29 minutes ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a house intentionally set on fire in Franklin.

The Franklin Division of Fire & EMS responded around 2 a.m. May 23 to 127 W. Seventh St. to a fire at the vacant, single-family house along the Great Miami River Recreation Bike Trail.

ExploreVictim ID’d in fatal construction worker strike in Butler County

The entire rear of the structure was engulfed when crews arrived.

City Manager/Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf said the house was empty and that there were no injuries to firefighters.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Franklin Division of Fire & EMS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top