Up to $5,000 reward offered for tips in Warren County arson

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a house intentionally set on fire in Franklin.
The Franklin Division of Fire & EMS responded around 2 a.m. May 23 to 127 W. Seventh St. to a fire at the vacant, single-family house along the Great Miami River Recreation Bike Trail.
The entire rear of the structure was engulfed when crews arrived.
City Manager/Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf said the house was empty and that there were no injuries to firefighters.
The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Franklin Division of Fire & EMS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is urged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.