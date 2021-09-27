Trial starts today for man accused for raping 4 women in Middletown and Hamilton

Caption Taranpreet Singh BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

According to Hamilton police, Singh picked up the women and then allegedly forced them to engage in sex with him.

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

On April 2, 2020, a woman reported to Middletown police that she was sexually assaulted at about 9:10 p.m. at Central Avenue and Carmody Boulevard across from Bicentennial Commons, according to the report.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster has ordered 60 perspective jurors to appear for jury selection this morning. The trial is expected to last five days.