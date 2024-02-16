Trial set for man charged in fatal West Chester motorcycle crash that killed mom of 3

On Sept. 15, Ankrah was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, alleging he did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident — all felonies — and operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey set Ankrah’s trial to begin May 13. Ankrah is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

According to West Chester Police, Ankrah was driving a Mazda southbound on Ohio 747 when he struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the rear-end collision.

West Chester Police said in court documents Ankrah “admitted to officers that he consumed alcoholic beverages” before the crash.

Jessica Taleff, 27, a passenger on the motorcycle, died at the scene. The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Taleff died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Taleff’s husband, Galen, was driving the motorcycle and was injured in the crash. Jessica Taleff leaves behind three young children.