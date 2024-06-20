Trial set for Butler County grandmother charged in infant’s shooting

Harris was was indicted in December on three counts of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, all second-degree felonies.

Attorney David Albrecht has also entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea that prompted a third psychological evaluation. The insanity plea can be pursued at trial.

An insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

Incompetent for trial means means the defendant is unable to assist in their own defense and does not understand the criminal proceeding against them.

In February, prosecutors said the young victim is expected to live and is doing better than anyone expected.

Harris is accused of shooting the baby, then 6 months old, and assaulting two others shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Lakota Pointe Townhomes on Dutchview Court.

Harris is being held without bond.