Trial date set for man accused of stabbing Hamilton woman to death

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his longtime girlfriend last fall at their Parrish Avenue home.

Toby Madden was flanked by his fourth attorney Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a pretrial hearing where Judge Jennifer McElfresh set trial for Aug. 21.

Madden, 50, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the stabbing Rachelle Brewsaugh to death on Oct. 11, 2022. He previously made a request to exhume her body as he wanted a second autopsy performed, which was denied by the judge.

He also had a conflict with three previous attorneys, one he retained and two that were court appointed.

Madden was booked into the Butler County Jail on a drug charge just hours after Brewsaugh was found dead. He has remained behind bars in lieu of a $150,000 bond on the drug charge. The drug case pending before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens accuses Madden of being in possession of methamphetamine about a month before the fatal stabbing.

Madden was indicted in December. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Defense attorney Keith Fricker asked the judge to consider lowering bond at Thursday’s hearing, noting he has family in town that he can live with and would agree to GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress requested the bond remain the same, noting the seriousness of the crime and Madden’s previous felony convictions.

McElfresh declined to lower the bond.

Brewsaugh, 50, was found dead inside the home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. According to court documents, she was stabbed more than 50 times.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Brad Burress said in court documents that Dr. Russell Uptegrove, the pathologist who performed the autopsy for the Butler County Coroner’s Office, determined the woman died of multiple stab wounds.

Uptegrove found approximately 55 wounds to Brewsaugh’s head, chest and abdomen, including puncture wounds to the heart, according to court documents. Brewsaugh did not have any drugs in her system at the time of her death.

Brewsaugh was on the floor when Hamilton police officers responded to the house where neighbors and family members said she and Madden had recently moved in.

A next-door neighbor called 911, and the woman told the dispatchers a man came running out of his house screaming and said he thought his partner was dead in bed.