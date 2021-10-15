Trial date set for Hamilton chiropractor charged with sex offenses

In April, a grand jury returned an indictment against Boyd for two new counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said the new indictment alleges charges against a victim who came forward after the initial indictment as the ninth alleged victim.

According to the indictment, the new case alleges the crimes occurred between June 4, 2013 and June 3, 2016.

A motion has been filed in May by prosecutors to join the cases for litigation. In the alleged crimes, Boyd used the same similar manner to abuse victims under the guise of providing legitimate chiropractic care, according to the the motion.

“In each charge, (Boyd) would begin with arguably normal chiropractor care, which he offered for low cost or free to many, if not all the victims,” Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile wrote in the motion. “Each of the alleged offenses occurred at (Boyd’s) Chiropractic Office.

“(Boyd) utilized a similar method with each victim, beginning with chiropractic care and gradually moving to sexual activity. Each patient-victim went to (Boyd) for chiropractic treatment but ultimately found themselves in vulnerable positions with (Boyd) gradually or slyly escalating his touching from normal chiropractic care to unwanted sexual contact and/or conduct.”

The joinder motion and others filed by defense attorney Chris Pagan have not yet been ruled on. A new pre-trial hearing has been set for Oct. 26.

In February, in a deal with the state chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

“Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board’s ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing,” the agreement states.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter in February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.