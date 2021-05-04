Trial continues today for man charged with killing former Fairfield football player

A trial for a Hamilton teen charged with murder and felonious assault for a shootout last in summer in a Liberty Twp. park began Monday morning with jury selection in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Zyquon Moody, now 19, of Woodland Hills Drive, was scheduled to go to trial in December in Butler County Common Pleas Court for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr., during the June 10 incident. It was rescheduled to February then rescheduled again due to coronavirus concerns.
McElfresh ordered a jury pool of 60 perspective jurors. The trial is scheduled to last all week and will take take place in a courtroom fitted with Plexiglass for safety during the pandemic.
In October, Romel Velasquez, 18, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a gun specification for his role in the shootout at Liberty Park on Yankee Road.
Velasquez shot Moody and was charged shortly after the shooting with murder, but that charge was dismissed when the investigation pointed to Moody as the person who allegedly killed Hill.
Velasquez confessed he had a gun and made a choice to go to this “zone of danger” with that gun after a social media announcement about a “big fight,”, according to prosecutors.
Butler County Sheriff’s detectives and Fairfield Twp. police say the incident began with a previous theft of Hill’s cellphone and cash in Fairfield Twp. on June 7, and two groups met to fight in the park. Gunfire was reported about 10 p.m.
Moody remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
In addition to Hill and Moody, Zyshaun Johnson, 19, of Cincinnati, was also shot, and he recovered.
Hill, a Fairfield High School graduate, planned to play football at Independence Community College in Kansas.